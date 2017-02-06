LSU scientists to present new research on Deepwater Horizon oil spill in New Orleans

These scientists will be among hundreds of oil spill-related researchers from academia, state, and federal agencies, as well as non-governmental organizations and industry members, who will share the latest oil spill and ecosystem discoveries, innovations, technologies, and policies. The conference will take place in New Orleans February 6 - 9. LSU faculty will lead a key session, where information on how the Deepwater Horizon oil spill has affected coastal ecosystems will be shared.

