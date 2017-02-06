LSU scientists to present new researc...

LSU scientists to present new research on Deepwater Horizon oil spill in New Orleans

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

These scientists will be among hundreds of oil spill-related researchers from academia, state, and federal agencies, as well as non-governmental organizations and industry members, who will share the latest oil spill and ecosystem discoveries, innovations, technologies, and policies. The conference will take place in New Orleans February 6 - 9. LSU faculty will lead a key session, where information on how the Deepwater Horizon oil spill has affected coastal ecosystems will be shared.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr TAAM 20,811
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) Feb 3 ex tankerman 7
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Jan 29 Roger DAquin 8
roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed... Jan 22 now 1
Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11) Jan 22 Disappointed 11
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,760 • Total comments across all topics: 278,615,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC