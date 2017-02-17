LeBron James helps reunite Lil Wayne,...

LeBron James helps reunite Lil Wayne, the Hot Boys at New Orleans party

LeBron James had a job to do Saturday once he got to New Orleans: Reunite the Hot Boys. The legendary Cash Money rap group -- including Lil Wayne , Juvenile, Young Turk and Manny Fresh -- took the stage just after midnight Sunday at Latrobe's on Royal with fellow New Orleanian DJ Khaled during a Beats by Dre party in celebration of the NBA All-Star Party.

