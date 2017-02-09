LaPlace teen killed in fight over mar...

LaPlace teen killed in fight over marijuana, sheriff says

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A fight over about an ounce of marijuana resulted in the stabbing death Wednesday of a 19-year-old LaPlace man, authorities said Thursday . The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said Alton Robinson was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in the 2300 block of Hebert Drive in LaPlace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr see the light 20,818
Hey Muslim, Bite Me 23 hr Bowie Bergdahl 1
Need Some Advice Feb 7 Lost 1
News Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti... Feb 6 Catalina58 1
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) Feb 3 ex tankerman 7
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Jan 29 Roger DAquin 8
roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed... Jan 22 now 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,702 • Total comments across all topics: 278,742,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC