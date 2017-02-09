LaPlace teen killed in fight over marijuana, sheriff says
A fight over about an ounce of marijuana resulted in the stabbing death Wednesday of a 19-year-old LaPlace man, authorities said Thursday . The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said Alton Robinson was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in the 2300 block of Hebert Drive in LaPlace.
