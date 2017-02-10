Keith Spera: Billy Joel played the hits and a whole lot more at New Orleans' Smoothie King Center
Billy Joel smiled down at the audience during his performance at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Billy Joel's performance saw one of the largest crowds at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|50 min
|Buck Rohde
|20,823
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Thu
|Bowie Bergdahl
|1
|Need Some Advice
|Feb 7
|Lost
|1
|Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti...
|Feb 6
|Catalina58
|1
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Feb 3
|ex tankerman
|7
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Jan 29
|Roger DAquin
|8
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Jan 22
|now
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC