Kamasi Washington to perform six shows in New Orleans in May

To top his last visit to New Orleans, in which he performed four shows over two nights during the 2016 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, saxophonist and bandleader Kamasi Washington returns to New Orleans for six shows over three nights in May. Washington performs at 8 p.m. and midnight Thursday-Saturday, May 4-6 at One Eyed Jacks during the second weekend of Jazz Fest 2017. Tickets are $40 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.