John Mayer adds New Orleans date to summer tour
John Mayer has added additional dates to his The Search for Everything tour, one of which will send the guitarist to the Smoothie King Center on Aug. 9. Mayer, who previously performed in the space in 2013 and has stopped at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, has been slowly releasing tracks from "The Search For Everything," a series of new EPs that so far includes two sets of four songs. The songs are the first new releases the guitarist has released since 2013's "Paradise Valley."
