John Mayer adds New Orleans date to s...

John Mayer adds New Orleans date to summer tour

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

John Mayer has added additional dates to his The Search for Everything tour, one of which will send the guitarist to the Smoothie King Center on Aug. 9. Mayer, who previously performed in the space in 2013 and has stopped at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, has been slowly releasing tracks from "The Search For Everything," a series of new EPs that so far includes two sets of four songs. The songs are the first new releases the guitarist has released since 2013's "Paradise Valley."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) 3 hr Opk513 9
News Local group prepares for Senator Cassidy's appe... 11 hr Cindy newman 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed... Feb 22 upper city rescue... 2
young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12) Feb 20 moor 8
Addie and Zack Feb 17 Crudevice 1
Coon Azz Feb 17 ha ha 3
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,293 • Total comments across all topics: 279,143,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC