Jewish Center evacuated in New Orleans after bomb threat
WBRZ says that several New Orleans media reported that the call of a bomb threat came into the center at around 9:15 a.m. Thursday February 23, 2017. Police in NOLA were able to evacuate the building located on St. Charles Avenue and have since given the all clear.
