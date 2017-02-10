Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Released ...

Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Released From Hospital After ATV Accident

Jamie Lynn Spears' 8-year-old daughter, Maddie Aldridge, has been released from a New Orleans hospital less than a week after she was admitted following a serious ATV accident. The family has not provided any update on Maddie's injuries or expected recovery time.

