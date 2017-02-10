Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter 'getting better every day' after ATV accident
Posting a picture of herself and Maddie, Lynn wrote: "I really don't know how to express my heartfelt thanks to all of you who have prayed continuous prayers for Maddie at this very difficult time! Thank you , God bless you and I know that the huge outflow of Prayers created this miracle and has humbled my family and I! Maddie is doing great and getting better everyday!! " The news comes just days after Maddie was discharged from hospital in order to continue treatment in the comfort of her own home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 9
|Bowie Bergdahl
|1
|Need Some Advice
|Feb 7
|Lost
|1
|Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti...
|Feb 6
|Catalina58
|1
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Feb 3
|ex tankerman
|7
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Jan 29
|Roger DAquin
|8
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Jan 22
|now
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC