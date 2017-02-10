Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter 'getting ...

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter 'getting better every day' after ATV accident

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

Posting a picture of herself and Maddie, Lynn wrote: "I really don't know how to express my heartfelt thanks to all of you who have prayed continuous prayers for Maddie at this very difficult time! Thank you , God bless you and I know that the huge outflow of Prayers created this miracle and has humbled my family and I! Maddie is doing great and getting better everyday!! " The news comes just days after Maddie was discharged from hospital in order to continue treatment in the comfort of her own home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Trump is my Presi... 20,825
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 9 Bowie Bergdahl 1
Need Some Advice Feb 7 Lost 1
News Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti... Feb 6 Catalina58 1
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) Feb 3 ex tankerman 7
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Jan 29 Roger DAquin 8
roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed... Jan 22 now 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,823,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC