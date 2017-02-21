Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter 'fully re...

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter 'fully recovered' after ATV accident

11 hrs ago

Eight-year-old Maddie Aldridge was reportedly left unconscious for two days following a life-threatening incident in which an off-road vehicle she was riding flipped over and into a pond a few weeks ago, but the youngster has now completely recovered from her ordeal. Jamie Lynn, 25, wrote on Twitter: "Blessed to say my daughter has fully recovered & returned to her normal activities.

