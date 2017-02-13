Irish cop shot in New Orleans convicted of assaulting 2 women in Ireland

Brian Hanrahan, the Irish law enforcement officer who was shot and robbed in New Orleans in January 2015 , was found guilty of assaulting two women in Ireland following another trouble-filled night of drinking last March, the Irish Times reported . Sentencing was scheduled for April 27. The conviction, recorded last Friday after a judge trial in Nenagh District Court in County Tipperary, throws a sizable wrench into the local prosecution of Melvin and Keith Galle , the 7th Ward brothers accused of Hanrahan's near-fatal holdup.

