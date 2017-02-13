Irish cop shot in New Orleans convicted of assaulting 2 women in Ireland
Brian Hanrahan, the Irish law enforcement officer who was shot and robbed in New Orleans in January 2015 , was found guilty of assaulting two women in Ireland following another trouble-filled night of drinking last March, the Irish Times reported . Sentencing was scheduled for April 27. The conviction, recorded last Friday after a judge trial in Nenagh District Court in County Tipperary, throws a sizable wrench into the local prosecution of Melvin and Keith Galle , the 7th Ward brothers accused of Hanrahan's near-fatal holdup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|guess what
|20,826
|Valentine Waste
|21 hr
|Seerer
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 9
|Bowie Bergdahl
|1
|Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti...
|Feb 6
|Catalina58
|1
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Feb 3
|ex tankerman
|7
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Jan 29
|Roger DAquin
|8
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Jan 22
|now
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC