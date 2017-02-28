Irish cop shot and robbed in New Orleans accused of assaulting 2 women in Ireland
From left, Seventh Ward brothers Melvin Galle Jr., 42, and Keith Galle, 35, remain charged with armed robbery and attempted second-degree murder in the incident that saw Irish Garda Brian Hanrahan shot and robbed on Jan. 27, 2015, in the 2200 block of New Orleans Street. Brian Hanrahan, the Irish law enforcement officer shot and wounded two years ago during an armed robbery in New Orleans' Seventh Ward, is awaiting a judge's verdict next week on charges that he assaulted two women after a night of off-duty drinking last year in County Tipperary, according to Irish media reports.
