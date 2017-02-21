Inmate's suicide in Orleans jail shower could have been prevented, lawsuit claims
The sister of Cleveland Tumblin, a 61-year-old inmate who died by suicide last year after hanging himself in a shower stall at the Orleans Justice Center jail, have sued Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman and others, claiming "deliberate indifference" for Tumblin's safety contributed to her brother's death. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court, claims the sheriff, the jail's warden and dozens of unnamed deputies and health care workers who Tumblin encountered at the jail failed to address his mental illness, which included bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia, and fostered conditions that led to his death.
