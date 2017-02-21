Inmate's suicide in Orleans jail show...

Inmate's suicide in Orleans jail shower could have been prevented, lawsuit claims

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

The sister of Cleveland Tumblin, a 61-year-old inmate who died by suicide last year after hanging himself in a shower stall at the Orleans Justice Center jail, have sued Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman and others, claiming "deliberate indifference" for Tumblin's safety contributed to her brother's death. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court, claims the sheriff, the jail's warden and dozens of unnamed deputies and health care workers who Tumblin encountered at the jail failed to address his mental illness, which included bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia, and fostered conditions that led to his death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr democrat 20,852
roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed... 15 hr upper city rescue... 2
young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12) Feb 20 moor 8
Addie and Zack Feb 17 Crudevice 1
Coon Azz Feb 17 ha ha 3
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) Feb 16 Greg 8
Valentine Waste Feb 13 Seerer 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,963 • Total comments across all topics: 279,071,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC