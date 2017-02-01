In New Orleans, dozens shot in the fi...

In New Orleans, dozens shot in the first month of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

In the first month of the new year, 74 people were killed or wounded by gunfire. That's an average of two victims every day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) 1 hr ex tankerman 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Telisha 20,805
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Jan 29 Roger DAquin 8
roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed... Jan 22 now 1
Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11) Jan 22 Disappointed 11
News Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ... Jan 21 Francis the talki... 2
News Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana Jan 19 lalady 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. China
  5. Iraq
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,667 • Total comments across all topics: 278,514,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC