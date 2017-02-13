Honduran woman killed in Central City mass shooting identified by New Orleans coroner

The 37-year-old Honduran woman killed during the Feb. 10 Central City shooting that left five others wounded has been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner as Norma Perez. Perez had recently moved to New Orleans with her 13-year-old daughter to be reunited with her husband, who has been working in the city for the past 10 years.

