Group questions January officer-invol...

Group questions January officer-involved shooting in New Orleans East

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

About 30 people gathered at NOPD headquarters Thursday evening to question the killing of a man by police in New Orleans East last month. Arties Manning III, 26, was fatally shot by police during an armed-robbery sting Jan. 24 at the Carriage House apartment complex on Curran Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Robello 20,833
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) Thu Greg 8
Valentine Waste Feb 13 Seerer 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 9 Bowie Bergdahl 1
News Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti... Feb 6 Catalina58 1
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Jan 29 Roger DAquin 8
roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed... Jan 22 now 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,917 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC