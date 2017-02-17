Fugitive arrested after pointing gun ...

Fugitive arrested after pointing gun at rival in New Orleans East, NOPD says

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

New Orleans police said they arrested Jordan Hines, a 23-year-old fugitive from an out-of-state arrest warrant, on an allegation of aggravated assault after he allegedly pointed a gun at a rival on Feb. 18 in the 7200 block of Yorktown Drive. A man wanted on an out-of-state warrant was arrested after New Orleans police say he pointed a gun at a rival last week in New Orleans East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 57 min mexico 20,848
young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12) 10 hr moor 8
Addie and Zack Feb 17 Crudevice 1
Coon Azz Feb 17 ha ha 3
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) Feb 16 Greg 8
Valentine Waste Feb 13 Seerer 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 9 Bowie Bergdahl 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,195 • Total comments across all topics: 279,026,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC