Fugitive arrested after pointing gun at rival in New Orleans East, NOPD says

New Orleans police said they arrested Jordan Hines, a 23-year-old fugitive from an out-of-state arrest warrant, on an allegation of aggravated assault after he allegedly pointed a gun at a rival on Feb. 18 in the 7200 block of Yorktown Drive. A man wanted on an out-of-state warrant was arrested after New Orleans police say he pointed a gun at a rival last week in New Orleans East.

