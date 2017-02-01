Flaming Torch fire being investigated as possible arson, NOFD says
A fire at the Uptown restaurant The Flaming Torch on Sunday night is being investigated as possible arson, the New Orleans Fire Department confirmed Thursday. But the department said it doesn't currently suspect the restaurant owner's Iranian nationality played a role in the incident.
