Ex-boyfriend found guilty in murder of JPSO Sgt. Tracey Marshall
A New Orleans East man was found guilty Saturday of gunning down Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputy Sgt. Tracey Marshall, his former girlfriend, in 2015, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office.
