ESPN star and New Orleans native Michael Smith on his new show: 'Expect the unexpected'
Host of ESPN's SportsCenter at 6, former host of "His & Hers" and New Orleans native Michael Smith was excited to get some chill time at home for the 2017 All Star Weekend. Smith, along with his co-host, Jamele Hill, took over SportsCenter on Feb. 6 and are looking to bring a new, fresh style to the show.
