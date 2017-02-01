Drive-by near school kills 2; packed ball game locked down
New Orleans police say a drive-by shooting killed two men in front of a high school during a basketball game. Local media report that Edna Karr High School's auditorium was at capacity and was locked down for more than an hour Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|51 min
|melvin perez
|20,802
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Jan 29
|Roger DAquin
|8
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Jan 26
|mike w
|6
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Jan 22
|now
|1
|Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11)
|Jan 22
|Disappointed
|11
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC