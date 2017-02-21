Drag performer gunned down in New Orleans East
A drag performer was shot dead Saturday night outside a shopping center in New Orleans East , according to a relative who said the transgender woman went by the stage name Chyna Doll Dupree. The relative, who asked not to be named, said the birth name of the New Orleans native was Walter Flemming.
