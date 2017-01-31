Dozen murders before age 20: Young New Orleans killer 'Rabbit' and...
Over four unrepentant days on the witness stand in the federal "39'ers" gang racketeering trial last week and this, Gregory "Rabbit" Stewart admitted to 13 murders, abundant heroin sales across New Orleans, schemes to foil the justice system and a keen fondness for literature about the Mafia. The title: "How the Rabbit took down the 39'ers: a story about my life," Stewart, 25, testified on Tuesday.
