Disaster benefits approved for New Orleans tornado victims
The federal government approved benefits under the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for hundreds of New Orleanians affected by the Feb. 7 tornado outbreaks , the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services said on Thursday . Authorities said those who live south of Dwyer Road and Michoud Bayou, east of Wilson Avenue, north of Almonaster Avenue, and west of Gentilly Road are all eligible for DSNAP aid.
