Customer who killed robbery suspect Friday night not likely to face charges: New Orleans police
New Orleans police are not likely to seek charges against the armed customer who fatally shot a suspected robber Friday night in a T-Mobile store, the department said Monday. "From all accounts it appears there will not be any charges brought forward for this incident, however, it is still being investigated," NOPD spokeswoman Dawne Massey said in an email message.
