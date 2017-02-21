Coroner IDs man killed in Gentilly sh...

Coroner IDs man killed in Gentilly shooting Thursday

Keron Archie, 27, has been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner as the man killed in a shooting Thursday night in Gentilly. New Orleans police found Archie's body shortly before 7:50 p.m., lying in a vacant lot in the 3700 block of Clematis Street.

