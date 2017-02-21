Challenge to New Orleans prosecutor's impartiality delays gunman's sentencing
Will Moffett, 36, faces a prison term of five to 20 years when sentenced March 10 for attempted manslaughter by Criminal District Judge Laurie A. White. The sentencing of a New Orleans man convicted last month of attempted manslaughter was postponed Tuesday when Criminal District Court Judge Laurie A. White agreed to consider a belated argument to recuse the case's lead prosecutor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|3 hr
|upper city rescue...
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|mexico
|20,851
|young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12)
|Mon
|moor
|8
|Addie and Zack
|Feb 17
|Crudevice
|1
|Coon Azz
|Feb 17
|ha ha
|3
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Feb 16
|Greg
|8
|Valentine Waste
|Feb 13
|Seerer
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC