Challenge to New Orleans prosecutor's impartiality delays gunman's sentencing

Will Moffett, 36, faces a prison term of five to 20 years when sentenced March 10 for attempted manslaughter by Criminal District Judge Laurie A. White. The sentencing of a New Orleans man convicted last month of attempted manslaughter was postponed Tuesday when Criminal District Court Judge Laurie A. White agreed to consider a belated argument to recuse the case's lead prosecutor.

