Central City murder victim recently moved to New Orleans from Honduras to be with husband

12 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

The 37-year-old woman killed in the Central City mass shooting Friday evening had recently moved to New Orleans from Honduras with her 13-year-old daughter to reunite with her husband, the man's employer said. Authorities say the woman, who has not been identified, was struck by a stray bullet in a shooting that injured five others.

