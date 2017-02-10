Central City murder victim recently moved to New Orleans from Honduras to be with husband
The 37-year-old woman killed in the Central City mass shooting Friday evening had recently moved to New Orleans from Honduras with her 13-year-old daughter to reunite with her husband, the man's employer said. Authorities say the woman, who has not been identified, was struck by a stray bullet in a shooting that injured five others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Gwyen
|20,821
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Thu
|Bowie Bergdahl
|1
|Need Some Advice
|Feb 7
|Lost
|1
|Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti...
|Feb 6
|Catalina58
|1
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Feb 3
|ex tankerman
|7
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Jan 29
|Roger DAquin
|8
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Jan 22
|now
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC