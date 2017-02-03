Carnival costume sales and workshops in February in New Orleans
Mardi Gras approacheth rapidly! Still don't know what to dress as? Fear not, these costume sales and DIY workshops will have you ready to revel in no time. Cree's Cheap Chic Mardi Gras Costume Sale is happening 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5 at 3728 Laurel Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|23 hr
|ex tankerman
|7
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Jan 29
|Roger DAquin
|8
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Jan 22
|now
|1
|Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11)
|Jan 22
|Disappointed
|11
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC