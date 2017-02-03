Carnival costume sales and workshops in February in New Orleans

Mardi Gras approacheth rapidly! Still don't know what to dress as? Fear not, these costume sales and DIY workshops will have you ready to revel in no time. Cree's Cheap Chic Mardi Gras Costume Sale is happening 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5 at 3728 Laurel Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.