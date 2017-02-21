Bullet that hit man near New Orleans parade came from portable toilet, police say

A 36-year-old Metairie man was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon near the Uptown New Orleans parade route at St. Charles Avenue and Napoleon Avenue , a heavily crowded intersection where hundreds of people had gathered to watch Mardi Gras season parades. Police think the victim was shot when a gun accidentally discharged inside a portable toilet on the neutral ground, but the gunman was not immediately found.

