Building destroyed by fire at site of planned movie studio
Authorities say a 1920s-era building on property in Marrero that was being transformed into a movie production facility has been destroyed by fire. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that Jefferson Parish firefighters were called to the art deco building shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.
