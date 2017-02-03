Building destroyed by fire at site of...

Building destroyed by fire at site of planned movie studio

Authorities say a 1920s-era building on property in Marrero that was being transformed into a movie production facility has been destroyed by fire. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports that Jefferson Parish firefighters were called to the art deco building shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday.

