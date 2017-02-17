Britney Spears made sex tape in Lifetime movie

'I'm here because I want to be among the people': Trump continues his assault on 'fake' news with campaign rally in Florida after First Lady Melania led the crowd in The Lord's Prayer US and British spies uncover Kremlin 'plot to kill Montenegro's Prime Minister and overthrow the government in election day coup to stop country joining Nato' 'Shaping and spreading a skein of lies': Kellyanne Conway attacked by her alma mater's president in scathing letter rebuking Trump administration 550lb woman, 75, is found with her skin MOLDED to her chair after being left to sit in the same place for months Innocent man jailed for 24 years after being framed over a British tourist's murder in New Orleans is freed by two lawyers who exposed a jaw-dropping fit-up that shames the US legal system Teacher-turned-stripper who 'slept with her 17-year-old student hundreds of times' is sentenced to three ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.