Brewsday Tuesday: Royal Brewing New Orleans to begin brewing soon

Raymond and Mandy Pumilia, the founders of Royal Brewery New Orleans in New Orleans East, will begin brewing as soon as they receive permits. Their 30-barrel brewhouse is installed and they await final approval from the city fire marshal and Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

