Bayou St. John cottage a showcase of ...

Bayou St. John cottage a showcase of New Orleans sounds

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Bayou St. John was "a ghost town" when Sanford Hinderlie and Helma Kaldewey bought their Mid-City home in 1999. "When we moved in, there was nobody walking on the bayou," Hinderlie said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Robello 20,833
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) Thu Greg 8
Valentine Waste Feb 13 Seerer 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 9 Bowie Bergdahl 1
News Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti... Feb 6 Catalina58 1
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Jan 29 Roger DAquin 8
roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed... Jan 22 now 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,887 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC