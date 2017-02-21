Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Lafayette area People in Business for Feb. 26, 2017
Matrix New World Engineering has named Sarah K. Roy as manager of Gulf marine services in an expansion of the firm's environmental services in the coastal region. Roy was managing partner for 11 years with E&E Group LLC in Kenner, where she handled project management and environmental consulting for oil and gas industry clients in Louisiana and Texas.
