Arson hasn't been ruled out in fire that destroyed Celotex building in Marrero

Arson has not been ruled out as a possible cause of a large fire that burned down the old Celotex administration building in Marrero earlier this month, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office on Monday . A 1920s-era Art Deco building, the building was being renovated as part of a proposed expansive new movie production facility that for months has been involved in litigation.

