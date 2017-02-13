Arson hasn't been ruled out in fire t...

Arson hasn't been ruled out in fire that destroyed Celotex building in Marrero

14 hrs ago

Arson has not been ruled out as a possible cause of a large fire that burned down the old Celotex administration building in Marrero earlier this month, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office on Monday . A 1920s-era Art Deco building, the building was being renovated as part of a proposed expansive new movie production facility that for months has been involved in litigation.

New Orleans, LA

