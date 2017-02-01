Armed men rob Supermercado Las Acacias on Freret Street, New Orleans police say

A cashier at Supermercado Las Acacias, a convenience store located in a heavily trafficked section of Freret Street in Uptown, was the victim of an armed robbery Tuesday evening , according to the New Orleans Police Department . Around 7:49 p.m. in the 4900 block of Freret Street, two men entered Supermercado Las Acacias as the cashier was preparing to close the store, police said.

