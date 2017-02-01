Armed men rob Supermercado Las Acacias on Freret Street, New Orleans police say
A cashier at Supermercado Las Acacias, a convenience store located in a heavily trafficked section of Freret Street in Uptown, was the victim of an armed robbery Tuesday evening , according to the New Orleans Police Department . Around 7:49 p.m. in the 4900 block of Freret Street, two men entered Supermercado Las Acacias as the cashier was preparing to close the store, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|white girls
|20,804
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Jan 29
|Roger DAquin
|8
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Jan 26
|mike w
|6
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Jan 22
|now
|1
|Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11)
|Jan 22
|Disappointed
|11
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC