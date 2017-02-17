Are we done with winter? New Orleans City Park tulips bloom early
As Mardi Gras krewes light up St. Charles Avenue this weekend, a colorful parade of a different sort is taking place along the banks of Big Lake over at New Orleans City Park. Dozens upon dozens of tulip varietals -- in fuschias, oranges, whites and reds --- have started to bloom.
