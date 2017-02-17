Are we done with winter? New Orleans ...

Are we done with winter? New Orleans City Park tulips bloom early

As Mardi Gras krewes light up St. Charles Avenue this weekend, a colorful parade of a different sort is taking place along the banks of Big Lake over at New Orleans City Park. Dozens upon dozens of tulip varietals -- in fuschias, oranges, whites and reds --- have started to bloom.

