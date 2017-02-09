Are New Orleans tornadoes the new normal? Experts weigh in
Parts of southeastern Louisiana experienced tornado outbreaks for the second February on Tuesday , as several tornadoes tore through areas of New Orleans East and other regions. The devastation wrought upon those areas came 11 months after a whopping total of 13 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Feb. 23 and killed two people.
