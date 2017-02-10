Algiers security guard shot working f...

Algiers security guard shot working for unlicensed firm

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A state regulatory official said Sunday that the security employee injured in a Saturday night shootout with a robbery suspect at an Algiers daiquiri stand was not properly trained and certified as an armed guard and was working for an unlicensed company. Fabian Blache, executive director of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, said the wounded 42-year-old guard was employed by Mid-City Security LLC, a company that according to the state board's disciplinary website had been issued a cease-and-desist order on Jan. 19 to halt operations because it was both unlicensed and uninsured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Trump is my Presi... 20,825
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 9 Bowie Bergdahl 1
Need Some Advice Feb 7 Lost 1
News Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti... Feb 6 Catalina58 1
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) Feb 3 ex tankerman 7
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Jan 29 Roger DAquin 8
roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed... Jan 22 now 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,172 • Total comments across all topics: 278,818,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC