Algiers security guard shot working for unlicensed firm
A state regulatory official said Sunday that the security employee injured in a Saturday night shootout with a robbery suspect at an Algiers daiquiri stand was not properly trained and certified as an armed guard and was working for an unlicensed company. Fabian Blache, executive director of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, said the wounded 42-year-old guard was employed by Mid-City Security LLC, a company that according to the state board's disciplinary website had been issued a cease-and-desist order on Jan. 19 to halt operations because it was both unlicensed and uninsured.
