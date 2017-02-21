$9.5 million in penalties in deadly 2012 oil platform blast
An oil industry services company has been ordered to pay $9.5 million in penalties in cases arising from a 2012 offshore platform fire that killed three workers, federal prosecutors said Thursday . The penalties against Houston-based Wood Group PSN were announced by the U.S. Justice Department in Washington and U.S. attorneys in New Orleans and Lafayette, Louisiana, where civil and criminal cases have been playing out.
