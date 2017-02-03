62-year-old man stabbed by youths in Treme, New Orleans police say
A man was stabbed in Treme Thursday night one block from where a man was shot an hour earlier, NOPD says. A 62-year-old man was stabbed in Treme on Thursday night one block from where another man was shot multiple times an hour earlier, New Orleans police said.
