6 years after arrest, man pleads guilty in 2010 slaying of Algiers man

Darryl Sullivan, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday, Feb. 16, 2016, to manslaughter for the 2010 shooting death of Christian Francis in Algiers. A New Orleans man awaiting trial for six years on two homicide charges and a half-dozen drug offenses pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with one of the killings and to several drug charges - resolving eight open charges against him.

