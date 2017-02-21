39ers trial: Jury finds all 10 defend...

39ers trial: Jury finds all 10 defendants guilty of gang conspiracy

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A young man holds a cutout depicting Magnolia Shorty during a second line for the slain rapper in New Orleans on Thursday, December 30, 2010. Verdicts were returned after a nearly seven-week trial for 10 defendants and alleged members of the 39ers gang alliance Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, after six weeks of testimony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr democrat 20,852
roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed... Wed upper city rescue... 2
young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12) Feb 20 moor 8
Addie and Zack Feb 17 Crudevice 1
Coon Azz Feb 17 ha ha 3
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) Feb 16 Greg 8
Valentine Waste Feb 13 Seerer 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Pope Francis
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,314 • Total comments across all topics: 279,083,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC