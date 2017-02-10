28 injuries reported in New Orleans area after devastating tornadoes
At least seven tornadoes hit southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday , resulting in 28 injuries reported in the New Orleans area, as well as two injuries reported on the North Shore, the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said Tuesday night. Another nine injuries have been reported in the Baton Rouge area.
