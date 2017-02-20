20-year-old man arrested in hit-and-run that killed Bridge City bicyclist
A 65-year-old man on a bicycle is dead after a hit-and-run in Bridge City, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning . A 20-year-old Bridge City man was arrested Friday in the hit-and-run death of a 65-year-old bicyclist found lying alongside a Bridge City roadway, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Col.
