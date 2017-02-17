2 dead, 6 wounded in bloody weekend: ...

2 dead, 6 wounded in bloody weekend: New Orleans area crime news

Read more: NOLA.com

Two people were killed and six were wounded in a violent weekend in New Orleans Feb. 18-19, wrapping up the area's week in crime and court news. New Orleans police are not likely to seek charges against an armed customer who fatally shot suspected robber Jordan Espadron on Feb. 10 in a T-Mobile store, the department said Monday .

