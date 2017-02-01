1 shot in the back in Little Woods area, New Orleans police say
A person was shot in the back Wednesday afternoon in the Little Woods area of New Orleans, police said. The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting occurred in on West Blue Ridge Court, a single-block residential street off Morrison Road.
