Zibilich again tops MCC's annual efficiency ranking of New Orleans' criminal court judges
New Orleans' Criminal District Court maintained a commendable efficiency level in 2015, despite being weighed down by nearly 10 percent more time-consuming violent felony and weapons cases than seen the previous year, the Metropolitan Crime Commission said in a report released Tuesday . "Overall, the numbers of the court, I think, are outstanding," MCC president Rafael Goyeneche said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mike anderson
|3 hr
|john
|1
|sarah anderson
|3 hr
|john
|2
|Nola resident requested to help true love
|18 hr
|Blueroses2565
|1
|Coon Azz
|Jan 6
|ThomasA
|2
|Where's WDSU? Channel 6 dropped from DirecTV li...
|Jan 6
|rouxno
|2
|removing confederate monuments in new orleans, ...
|Jan 4
|ThomasA
|2
|"city church of new orleans", located on the i-... (Jun '12)
|Jan 3
|City Church of NOLA
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC