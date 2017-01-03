Zibilich again tops MCC's annual effi...

Zibilich again tops MCC's annual efficiency ranking of New Orleans' criminal court judges

New Orleans' Criminal District Court maintained a commendable efficiency level in 2015, despite being weighed down by nearly 10 percent more time-consuming violent felony and weapons cases than seen the previous year, the Metropolitan Crime Commission said in a report released Tuesday . "Overall, the numbers of the court, I think, are outstanding," MCC president Rafael Goyeneche said.

