WWE's WrestleMania 34 returns to New Orleans' Superdome in 2018
Ric Flair accompanies his daughter, Charlotte, before her match at Wrestlemania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, April 3, 2016. WrestleMania 34 will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on April 8, 2018, according to The Times-Picayune .
